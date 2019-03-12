Applying for a Business Loan: Writing an Essay to Make Your Application Stronger

Business loans are a common thing amongst business people. Whether you’re just looking for ways to launch your startup, or you’re looking for ways to improve your existing business, a loan is sometimes a necessity. This is why so many business people decide to apply for a loan in order to get funds for their business projects.



When applying for a loan, you’ll have to submit a ton of documentation: business records such as balance sheets, profit reports, tax returns, business plan etc. These are all standard loan application requirements. However, if you want to make a stronger impression you can take a step further and write an essay to make your application memorable.



Here’s what a loan application essay should be about and how you can write it.



1. What to Write

What is the loan for?

the boldness, uniqueness, and originality of the idea



the passion you have for doing more in business



the reasons why you believe it will be a success



Why do you need that amount of money?

how you’ll spend the money



how did you come up with that exact amount



which methods did you use to create the financial plan



How will you pay it back?

the estimated amount of time you’ll need to pay it back



your prediction about how much you’ll earn with the money invested



your plan B in case things don’t go exactly how you expected them to go



2. How to Write

Accuracy

grammar mistakes free



spelling mistakes free



Vocabulary

use formal vocabulary



don’t use slang and conversational style



don’t use contractions



include business terminology



Final Thoughts